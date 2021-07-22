Cancel
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House officials said Thursday in a sign that the summer surge is getting the attention of vaccine-hesitant Americans as hospitals in the South are being overrun with patients. Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that several...

