Star Trek: Picard wants another Voyager alumni to show up

Paramount+ has released a new teaser for its upcoming animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform this fall. The series is set after the events of the late-Nineties TV series, Star Trek: Voyager, and centers around a group of young aliens, who must learn to work together as they navigate the galaxy in search of a better future. As the new teaser shows, the young adventurers embark on their journey after coming across a strange ship — the U.S.S. Voyager. (Per a press release, this is the first Star Trek series where the ship’s crew knows nothing about the vessel they’re commandeering.) Completing the link between the old live action show and new animated series is Kate Mulgrew, who will reprise her role as Kathryn Janeway, only she’ll appear in Prodigy as a hologram on the Voyager. The cast also features Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas.