Five Face Federal Indictments In Alleged Housing Authority Scheme

SOUTH BEND — Five individuals have been charged by way of an 11-count indictment, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay. The following individuals were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud; six counts of bank fraud; and two counts of wire fraud: Tonya Robinson, 58; Albert Smith, 44; Tyreisha Robinson, 30; Archie Robinson III, 60; and Ronald Taylor, Jr, 42; all of South Bend. Tonya Robinson, Albert Smith, and Tyreisha Robinson were also charged with one count of federal program theft. Tyreisha Robinson was also charged with theft of government money.