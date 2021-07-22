Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 130 PM PDT. * At 1251 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountains Edge, outflow winds are moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Southern Highlands, Mountains Edge, The Strip, Spring Valley, Green Valley, Downtown Las Vegas, Enterprise, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, Paradise, Aliante, Blue Diamond, Summerlin, Silverado Ranch, North Las Vegas Airport, Mccarran International Airport and Stratosphere Tower. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
