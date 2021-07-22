Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 130 PM PDT. * At 1251 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountains Edge, outflow winds are moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Southern Highlands, Mountains Edge, The Strip, Spring Valley, Green Valley, Downtown Las Vegas, Enterprise, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, Paradise, Aliante, Blue Diamond, Summerlin, Silverado Ranch, North Las Vegas Airport, Mccarran International Airport and Stratosphere Tower. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Spring Valley, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#North Las Vegas Airport#Downtown Las Vegas#Extreme Weather#12 53 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to issue targeted eviction moratorium

The Biden administration will announce Tuesday a targeted eviction moratorium after a wide-ranging federal ban expired over the weekend, three sources familiar with the plans confirmed to The Hill. The new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will ban evictions in counties with high rates of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy