420-Friendly Date Ideas in San Francisco

Aren’t you glad socializing is back in, just so you can see your family again and they can ask you why you’re still single?. If 2021 is your year to get back out there and your minds are on swiping right to find someone to share a good joint with, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best dank-friendly date ideas for summer 2021 – just remember to keep it as safe as you need to, especially if you’re not fully vaccinated, and make sure to set your profile to “420-friendly”: