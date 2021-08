Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet HEAVY RAIN THREAT EXPECTED FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT AND THE SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS THIS AFTERNOON An approaching low pressure system from the east will usher in additional moisture across much of eastern Arizona and southwest New Mexico this weekend and allow for widespread showers and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon through Saturday night. Locally heavy rainfall will cause flooding to occur across much of the Gila Wilderness, the NM Bootheel and the Sacramento Mountains along with isolated flooding possible across the desert lowlands and the I-10 corridor between the AZ state line and Deming. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. * Through late tonight. * Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches over a two-day period, with locally higher amounts due to thunderstorms. Additional flooding may occur over wildfire burn scars due to the lack of moisture absorption by the ground.