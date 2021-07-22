Severe Weather Statement issued for Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:03:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chatham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF EFFINGHAM CHATHAM AND JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.