Lake EMS treats woman’s injuries after husband seizes wheel of veering car

Lake EMS personnel treated a woman’s injuries after her husband’s alleged attack when she veered off the road while driving. The woman had been at the wheel of a white sedan at about 5 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 44 in Leesburg when she felt like she was going to black out and veered into oncoming traffic, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She said said suffered a head injury in a fall two years ago and the injury causes her to blackout unexpectedly.