Liberty, MO

Opus Development pushes new industrial park, supporting $99M Hallmark expansion in Liberty

By Thomas Friestad
Posted by 
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 12 days ago
Opus Development soon could win Liberty City Council approval to build 1.66 million square feet of warehouse in its coming Liberty Heartland Logistics Center. Hallmark Cards is first in line to build a distribution facility in the park.

