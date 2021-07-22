Opus Development pushes new industrial park, supporting $99M Hallmark expansion in Liberty

Wendy Wade is CFO of Tnemec Co. Inc. Business book recommendation: I came across the book “The Great Game of Business” by Jack Stack while completing my MBA at Rockhurst University. The book is a true story of how a small company in Springfield, Missouri, had to come together as a team to buy their company from International Harvesters to save their jobs. With a huge amount of debt, they opened the books to all employees and worked as a team just to survive. It was the beginning of what we call open-book management, which unleashes the potential of all employees to run the business. All employees are trained on how to read an income statement and balance sheet and are shown a line of sight to how they contribute to the success of the company. By giving them a stake in the outcome, they share in the profits of the company.