MMSD to require masks for everyone indoors and on buses to start school year
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District has released its COVID-19 safety plan for the beginning of the academic school year. A news release Thursday said masks will be required inside buildings but will not be necessary for outdoor activities. The plan was formed with the help of local and state health experts and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.channel3000.com
