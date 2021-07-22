Cancel
‘This Never Happened’: Florida Sheriff’s Captain Found Passed Out in Traffic Was Sent Home with a ‘Fist Bump’ and No Sobriety Test

A sheriff’s captain in Florida appeared to get special treatment from law enforcement officials after he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his SUV with the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake at a crowded intersection, local ABC affiliate WFTV reported. He was released without a sobriety or medical exam, but not before getting a “fist bump” from one of the deputies who recognized him and sent him on his way.

