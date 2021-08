As Kanye West gears up to drop his latest album, 'DONDA,' he has also decided to announce the release of his new adidas sneaker: the YEEZY 700 V3 'Dark Glow.'. At first, West's latest iteration of the YEEZY footwear model looks awfully similar to the 'Alvah,' which was released in April 2020. It, too consists of dark tones atop a futuristic polyurethane build. Like the 'Alvah,' the shoe's uppers are also made of monofilament mesh covered by an RPU exoskeletal. The major difference, however, is that YEEZY 700 V3's exoskeleton will glow blue – instead of green – when in the dark.