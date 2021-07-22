Peak Fire now at 2,088 acres burned, 32% contained

Fire crews are still battling the Peak Fire in Eastern Kern County. It started Tuesday afternoon and has burned through 2,088 acres.

As of right now, it's 32% percent contained. Evacuation recommendations are still in place for the communities of Walker Basin, Skinner Flat, and Claraville.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, which is assisting in fighting the fire, "The fire is currently burning in critically dry and receptive grass and brush south of Lake Isabella between Walker Basin and the Kern River, near the community of Havilah. Firefighters were able to put in hand lines on the north side of the fire and will continue to strengthen that flank today. Fixed-wing aircraft were utilized to drop retardant lines on the east side of the fire yesterday. The east fire flank is above Rancheria Creek/Loco Bill Canyon in dense fuels. Hotshot crews will be spiked out in this area and will continue to scout this side of the fire and construct direct line where containment objectives can be met safely in an effort to protect the communities of Claraville, Valley View, and Twin Oaks. Firefighters on the southern flank will secure and improve the line."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.