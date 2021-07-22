Cancel
Italy widens Green Pass restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced on Thursday that from next month people must present proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities. The so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows if...

Mario Draghi
#Italy#Covid 19#Europe Union#Gyms#Reuters#The Green Pass#Italians
