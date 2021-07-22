Sidewalk Days getting underway in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Businesses in downtown are setting up tents and taking their sales outside for an annual summertime tradition in Bay City. Bay City’s Sidewalk Days will be held from July 22-24. During the event, businesses throughout downtown take to the streets, or the sidewalks, to offer deep discounts and incentives to customers to help promote local commerce. Sidewalk Days is a primarily outdoor and open-air event so it was not canceled in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.