Many of us remember the days when Beyoncé and Britney Spears would perform in handkerchief tops, and amidst a Gen Z-driven resurgence of 2000s style, the look is back and better than ever in 2021. Styled in a myriad of ways, it has fast become the tie-back, printed version of the LBD—showing off your shoulders and finishing in a pointed V, this piece can pull together a look no matter your body type or aesthetic. From colors to prints, handkerchief tops are instantly covetable, and you’ll definitely want to be wearing this look all summer long.