When you think of summer decor, your mind might wonder to bright pops of hot pink and shining yellow. I love pops of colorful florals and fresh hues in my home. However, this year I am all about bringing earthy tones and airy neutrals to the forefront of my spaces. Following a challenging year that kept us cooped up, bringing calming, earthy shades into our homes can give a sense of much-needed comfort. The beautiful tones of Mother Nature are a sure way to create a homey atmosphere.