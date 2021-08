HOOVER, Ala. — And just like that, football season is off and running. Sort of. Talkin’ season gave us plenty of noteworthy moments at SEC Media Days this week. We had SEC commissioner Greg Sankey coming out from the jump and discussing COVID vaccination numbers “that need to improve.” We had Lane Kiffin talking rat poison. Mike Leach discussed his love for a 64-team Playoff, Sam Pittman bragged about his ACT score (18) and Kirby Smart casually referenced texting with Quavo about Name, Image and Likeness (don’t be thirsty). Nick Saban casually mentioned that his quarterback, who hasn’t even started a game, has NIL deals approaching 7 figures.