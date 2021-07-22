Heating up into the weekend with daily rain chances returning

After a soaker of a Monday across Central Texas with some cities and towns in McLennan, Falls, and Milam County seeing an estimated 2″ to 4″ of rain, we’re shutting the faucet off for a few days. Yes, there still could be some scattered rain, but coverage in the near term should be notably lower. As we move through the next few days though, heat and especially humidity will be returning and smoke from wildfires in the northern US and Canada should create a mid-week haze. A stray few showers are possible early in the morning east of I-35 but those should be generally light and few and far between. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies should help to minimize the potential for morning fog but some could be around, especially in low-lying areas. Morning clouds should give way to at least partly cloudy skies. Some of us will see more sunshine than others, especially so west of I-35 where drier air pushes through, but temperatures should still be held very much in check for this time of year! We’re expecting highs to only reach the upper 80s and low 90s! As far as rain potential for today goes, a few isolated morning showers are possible east of I-35 with a few showers potentially bubbling up this afternoon east of I-35 and along and south of Highway 190.