Environment

Heating up into the weekend with daily rain chances returning

Fox 59
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter another hazy day with temperatures in the 80s, will heat up into the weekend with an uptick in rain chances. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with a few clouds and hazy skies. Friday will bring hot and humid conditions with a chance of storms, especially...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

New Orleans, LAWDSU

Heavy rain potential Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain will be possible this morning and through the day across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. A frontal boundary stalled across the area will keep those elevated rain chances around until this evening. There is a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall in our area. We'll have...
Milam County, TXKWTX

Low rain chances, gradually building heat, and hazy skies returning

After a soaker of a Monday across Central Texas with some cities and towns in McLennan, Falls, and Milam County seeing an estimated 2″ to 4″ of rain, we’re shutting the faucet off for a few days. Yes, there still could be some scattered rain, but coverage in the near term should be notably lower. As we move through the next few days though, heat and especially humidity will be returning and smoke from wildfires in the northern US and Canada should create a mid-week haze. A stray few showers are possible early in the morning east of I-35 but those should be generally light and few and far between. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies should help to minimize the potential for morning fog but some could be around, especially in low-lying areas. Morning clouds should give way to at least partly cloudy skies. Some of us will see more sunshine than others, especially so west of I-35 where drier air pushes through, but temperatures should still be held very much in check for this time of year! We’re expecting highs to only reach the upper 80s and low 90s! As far as rain potential for today goes, a few isolated morning showers are possible east of I-35 with a few showers potentially bubbling up this afternoon east of I-35 and along and south of Highway 190.
Columbia, SCwach.com

Grab the umbrella for Tuesday: heavy rain on the way

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're going to get a break from the heat... but it's also going to come with a lot more rain and a lot more cloud cover. Rain will be possible anytime Tuesday, with an extra focus in the morning and the and again in the evening.
EnvironmentFox 59

Beautiful weather but in need of rainfall

Skies are clear this morning and temperatures remain cooler than the seasonal normal low of 66°. At sunrise (6:46 a.m.), expect readings in the upper to middle 50s in most locations, along with bright sunshine for the morning drive. Another fantastic day ahead with light winds, bright skies and comfortable...
Kanawha County, WVWOWK

Rain chances today and HOT for the weekend

Scioto County Jail provides faster inmate money service. Kanawha County BOE mandates masks for Pre-K through 5th graders. Huntington native and Tennessee grad chooses to end football career. Some advice for back-to-school shopping. Many chose not to get vaccinated even as COVID-19 cases surge. COVID-19 numbers surge again in West...
Brown County, WIwearegreenbay.com

Small rain chance up north today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: Mostly cloudy skies waking up will gradually decrease to partly cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures get a little warmer back into the low 80s by the afternoon. Wildfire smoke has triggered Air Quality advisories from Brown county northward. There...
Environmentwearegreenbay.com

Temperatures getting warmer Wednesday, weekend rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Hazy conditions will be with us this evening and tonight under a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the 50s for northern areas and low 60s further south. Wednesday: Skies will be mostly sunny with hazy conditions possible...

Comments / 0

