Hippo To Expand Insurance To Include Homeowners Association Policies

 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hippo Enterprises Inc. has built upon its home insurance foundation to launch a homeowners association policy, according to a Thursday (July 22) report from Bloomberg. The company is also planning to roll out insurance for condominium associations and single-family rentals, as well as other possible customers. Hippo, which was founded...

