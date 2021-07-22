How It Was Made: Cromby - Que Sientes ft. Tee Amara [Phantasy]

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. “i cant DJ so its messy AF,” jokes Loraine James of her mix for Amsterdam’s Dekmantel. Fortunately, mess is in the eye of the beholder; in fact, this 76-minute set is a remarkably clear encapsulation of the London musician’s adventurous approach to rhythm, texture, and emotional expression. There’s only one truly chaotic moment, and it happens early on, as 96 Back’s “Coup de grâce,” a lurching, grime-inflected rap song featuring Cadence Weapon, gets crumbled into Aoki Takamasa’s glitchy minimal techno, like Pop Rocks into a bowl of Grape Nuts. Despite the occasional blast of distortion, like TAAHLIAH’s “Never Lose,” a sense of sweetness prevails in the melodies of songs like Lusine’s “Eyes Give In” and Squarepusher’s “My Red Hot Car (Girl)”—a surprise, given the jagged intensity of so many of James’ own productions. Colors and rhythms intensify in the set’s second half, as she moves through Stereolab-esque indie, Japanese math rock, and a one-two punch of breakbeats from FaltyDL; she uses new-school IDM from object blue as the bridge to a sentimental finale of old-school IDM from Proem and Telefon Tel Aviv. The closing track is an a cappella version of the last song from James’ recent Reflection. “We’re building something new,” intones London rapper Iceboy Violet. There’s no doubt about that.