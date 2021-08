Orchard Park, N.Y. — When Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison showed up for minicamp after missing all of OTAs, the soon-to-be 34-year-old had some work to do. “I had to get my legs backs under me,” Addison said on Tuesday just minutes after the Bills finished their first padded practice of training camp. “I feel as though I was moving fast but I wasn’t putting everything together. But where I’m at now (one week into training camp) - I’m back. I feel real good.”