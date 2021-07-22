Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Consider early pregnancy checking beef cattle during drought

Jamestown Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a drought year, livestock management decisions become more difficult when feed resources are limited. “Many North Dakota producers already have culled old cows, cows that lost their calves and even cow-calf pairs, yet further reductions in stocking rates may be necessary,” says Janna Block, livestock systems specialist based at North Dakota State University’s Hettinger Research Extension Center. “Early pregnancy testing is one way to identify and cull unprofitable open cows or cows that conceived late in the breeding season.”

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Cattle#Drought#Pregnancy Tests#Ndsu Extension#Cycts#Blood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Industry
Related
Iowa Statevoiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa cattle producer faces crossroads as drought worsens, input costs climb

August 3, 2021 By Kellan Heavican Filed Under: Ag economy, Ag Inputs, Ag Weather, Agriculture, Animal Agriculture, Beef, Cattle, Corn, Economy, Farmer, Hay/Forage, Iowa, Livestock, Livestock, News, weather. Drought concerns and high input costs are forcing tough decisions for a Northeast Iowa cattle producer. Matt Hoeft of Charles City tells...
AgricultureJamestown Sun

Dakota Gardener: Prevent rotten tomatoes during a drought

One of the greatest joys in summer is to harvest your first ripe tomato - unless the tomato is rotten. Blossom end rot is the No. 1 threat to tomato plants in our gardens today. Our drought has made matters much worse this year. Blossom end rot is most often...
Agriculturefarmtalknews.com

Cattle slaughter, carcass weights in 2021

Daily slaughter data through July 17, the first 170 days of the year, has a total cattle slaughter of 17.94 million head, compared to 17.07 million head in 2020 and 17.87 million head for the year-to-date in 2019. Yearling (steer + heifer) slaughter makes up 78.5 percent of total cattle slaughter at 14.09 million head thus far in 2021.
Agricultureagfax.com

Soil Health: Dig a Little, Learn a Lot – DTN

One of the best ways to measure soil health and the effectiveness of crop production practices is several feet underground. Mike Petersen gave his 1,755th soil pit talk at Grant and Tana Guetzko’s farm near Delhi, Iowa. Standing in a hole about 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide near one of the Guetzkos’ cornfields, the agronomist and soil scientist found layers of soil compaction several inches deep, limited earthworm activity and few soil pores. All three hinder root development and water infiltration and holding capacity.
Gardeninglongfellownokomismessenger.com

Water wisely during drought

As our unusually dry summer continues in Minnesota, this is a great time to think about smarter ways to water your yard and garden. The same source of water supplies our kitchen taps and our garden hoses, and reducing water use helps protect this vital resource for everyone. At the same time, we’ve spent months lovingly tending our gardens, and we certainly don’t want our plants to die in the late summer heat! How can we conserve water while keeping our prized plants alive?
Maui County, HIRegister Citizen

Maui ranchers struggle to feed cattle amid summer drought

KULA, Hawaii (AP) — Some areas of Maui are in extreme drought conditions, and ranchers there are struggling to feed their cattle. As the summer heats up, dry conditions are limiting the availability of grass for cattle to eat and the grass that is there is being devoured by invasive axis deer, Hawaii News Now reported Wednesday.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Beef Market: Drought and Profit Margins Keep Prices High

In the commodity markets, we often say "the cure for high prices is high prices." Either the tantalizing profits will motivate a huge surge in production of that high-priced commodity (and then the fresh oversupply will bring prices back down) or the forbiddingly expensive price tag will discourage end users from buying so much of the stuff (and then the drop in demand will bring prices back down). Either way, hot commodity prices never stay flat for very long.
Agriculturekmvt

Drought’s impacts on cattle health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A common sight through the summer in the west is grazing cattle. As one of Idaho’s largest industries, anywhere you look you see them grazing. However, this year’s drought has created health risks to the cattle, and likely more than you think. One major impact...
AgricultureUniversity of Florida

Heat Stress on Beef Cattle

UF/IFAS Range Cattle Research and Education Center. Heat stress is a large constraint to maximizing cattle productivity, compromising almost every metric of animal agriculture profitability and responsible for up to 1.2 billion dollars in annual economic loss for U.S. livestock industry (St-Pierre et al., 2003). It affects a wide variety of endocrine, physiological, metabolic, and immunological variables, leading to nutrient partitioning away from growth. Recently, it was also observed that heat stress exposure during late gestation of dairy cows reduced their calf body weight gain and immune response following birth. Thus, growth and immune response of calves can be programmed by how their mothers were previously managed during heat stress. Unfortunately, most heat stress data currently available was obtained using Bos taurus beef and dairy cattle in feedlot systems. Very limited data is available for grazing Bos indicus-influenced cattle. Evaluating the specific mechanisms involved in how heat stress jeopardizes the performance of grazing Bos indicus-influenced beef cattle is vital for generating future strategies (genetic, managerial, nutritional, and pharmaceutical) targeted at optimizing beef cattle well-being and performance.
Steamboat Springs, COtalesbuzz.com

As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — With his cattle ranch threatened by a deepening drought, Jim Stanko isn’t cheered by the coming storm signaled by the sound of thunder. “Thunder means lightning and lightning can cause fires,” said Stanko, who fears he’ll have to sell off half his herd of about 90 cows in Routt County outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado if he can’t harvest enough hay to feed them.
Agricultureimpact601.com

Fed cattle show strength, beef supply declines

Analysts are watching counter-seasonal trends in fed cattle and the beef cold storage situation to see what it might mean for cattle markets for the remainder of the year. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee ag economist, says the finished cattle strength is not typical for this time of year. “The...
Owyhee County, IDcapitalpress.com

Drought, heat pinch Owyhee County cattle producers

Ranchers in Owyhee County, Idaho, are feeling the heat — and the drought. “She’s pretty tough right now as far as that goes,” said Lynn Bachman, who manages Bachman Land and Livestock near Bruneau. The July 22 U.S. Drought Monitor pegged conditions in the large, high-desert county in the southwest...
Agriculturetsln.com

Drought forcing cattle sales

After hail, flooding, a severe drought and a depressed market – all within months – Mike Kertzman says his days of ranching might be numbered. “I live in hail alley, I’m used to tough weather, I get it all,” he said. A 10-inch rain and numerous rounds of hail stressed his corn this spring. But ironically the biggest stressor he’s dealing with is drought on his rented pasture just 25 miles away.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Pilot Project Announced to Improve West Virginia Beef Cattle

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced a pilot project to help increase value of West Virginia cattle by improving cattle vigor prior to entering production channels. The project will examine available preconditioning methods, enhancing overall herd health, the use of electronic identification tags and utilizing a unified approach with producer engagement. The project is a joint effort between the WVDA and West Virginia University Extension Service.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Seeking a revolution in chicken gut health

What if antibiotic use in poultry production could be significantly lowered by using waste products from milling?. That's the possibility that Dr Natalie Morgan is investigating after winning the Australian Eggs Award in the 2021 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. Dr Morgan, a...
Saint Louis, MOFOX2now.com

Tips for controlling extreme nausea during pregnancy

ST. LOUIS – Celebrities like Kate Middleton and Mandy Moore have suffered from it and for some moms-to-be, it’s more than just morning sickness. The type of morning sickness is lasting all day. SLUCare OB-GYN Dr. Amy Loreen from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital explained the condition out on the...
AgriculturePhys.org

Measuring nitrogen in green manures

Both chemical fertilizers and cover crops can help build the nitrogen content in soil. But cover crops come with many other benefits, like improving soil structure and boosting beneficial microbes. Researchers at Cornell University are looking at ways to help breed better cover crops, also known as green manures, that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy