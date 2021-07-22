Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe Finds a New Home for its New York-Style Pies
A lot of dough has been lost in the pizza wars, an ongoing national conflict where open-minded people calmly discuss their favorite pies in a civil way that respects civic institutions and culture. Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe in Lincoln Square has always seemed to rise above these conversations, offering to many the best New York-style pizza in town where customers can enjoy a true slice shop experience by picking from one of eight pies sitting in the display case.chicago.eater.com
