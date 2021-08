One of my proudest moments, as both a lawyer and a human being, came in 1998, when a “dream team” of Florida’s best trial lawyers, handpicked by the late Gov. Lawton Chiles, which I was honored to be the youngest member of, successfully sued Big Tobacco and obtained a $13 billion settlement as well as massive advertising prohibitions and restrictions. The result was a societal sea change that benefited the people of Florida, and all across America, who had been so tragically damaged for so long by the effects of cigarettes and other tobacco products.