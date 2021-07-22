Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dune’: watch the thrilling second trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has just been released – check it out below. The upcoming sci-fi epic, based on the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, is due for release this October. Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the son of...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Zendaya
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Stellan Skarsgård
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Epic#Empire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Jason Momoa reveals his 'man crush'

Jason Momoa has a “man-crush” on Oscar Issac. The 41-year-old actor – who has children Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - had a great time working on the upcoming blockbuster ‘Dune’ because it had such a great cast, including the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ star and his “dream” co-star Javier Bardem.
MoviesMovieWeb

Nebula & the Guardians of the Galaxy Are Bonkers in Thor: Love and Thunder

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan will reprise the role of Nebula in the MCU several times over the next few sequels and installments, beginning with an appearance in director Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress recently teased the humor in Thor's next adventure, though was quick to clarify that this does not necessarily mean that the aggressively deadpan Nebula will suddenly be cracking jokes.
MoviesRefinery29

Jason Momoa Would Like Hollywood To Put Some Respect On Action Movies

Hollywood hero Jason Momoa has come a long way from playing the wordless Dothraki khalasar Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. But even as he continues to progress in his career with lead roles in big projects, the actor has just one gripe to make about the current state of the industry: Hollywood doesn't respect action films enough.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Venom 2 Footage Leaks Include Carnage, Tom Hardy

A Venom 2 featurette has leaked online which offers a look at new footage and interviews with director Andy Serkis, Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, and more. The featurette looks to have leaked online from Brazil as the QR code included in the video links to Brazil's CineClick site, but the QR code might not be official and could have just been added on top of the footage as the link leads to a page that just goes over who Carnage is from the comics and offers no new information.
Movieskentlive.news

Dune release date: When is the sci-fi movie starring Zendaya in cinemas?

Set in the distant future, Dune follows various noble houses, including House Atreides, led by Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto, who accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. Dune is home to the only source of the universe’s most valuable substance, “melange,” a drug with powers...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Denis Villeneuve's DUNE Gets Series of Character Posters

A series of character posters for Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited Dune movie has surfaced, and they feature all of the main characters of the story. These posters were released ahead of an IMAX-exclusive preview event happening this week. The new posters feature Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady...
Moviesbrooklynvegan.com

Watch the spectacular new ‘Dune’ trailer

It's been nearly a year since Warner Brothers released the teaser trailer for Denis Villeneuve's big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic, Dune. A lot's happened since then, most of it due to COVID. The release date moved a couple times, and then Warner Brother announced that all their 2021 movies would get simultaneous release via HBO Max for the first month. The film will now be out October 22, and while it will still get that simultaneous HBO Max release, the official main trailer, which dropped today, makes a great case for seeing Dune in a theater.
Movieshypable.com

Watch the all new action-packed trailer for ‘Dune’

Tensions run high among the houses in a far away land in the newest trailer for Dune starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. There’s still a couple of months left to go before Warner Bros., and Legendary Pictures’ Dune makes its long-awaited debut. But those who just can’t wait to head to the movies to check out the sci-fi flick in person, can sink their teeth into an all new Dune trailer right now.
MoviesDecider

‘Dune’: Watch the New Trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s Space Saga

Spice is in the air! Warner Bros. has unveiled the official, full trailer for Dune, with a brand new peek into Paul Atreides’s rise to power, Zendaya‘s neon blue eyes, and that gigantic sandworm. Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel has been delayed until October 22 of this year, but this new trailer is sure to get the fans of House Atreides on their feet and cheering.
MoviesIGN

Dune Trailer: Who's Who?

After a year-long delay due to the pandemic, director Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel Dune is almost here. The film's marketing push has kicked into high gear, with new character posters and now a new trailer so let's go through it and explore the various characters we will meet in the epic saga that is Dune ... This is a who's who of the Dune movie! Before we start, we're going to be comparing a lot of what we saw in the Dune 2021 trailer to events in the book, so there might be light spoilers. But mostly, this is meant to help to explain the story's many characters and their various relationships. The new Dune trailer immediately introduces us to the desert world of Arrakis and to Chani, played by Zendaya. She is one of the native people of Arrakis, the Fremen, and she explains how their foreign overlords - the House Harkonnen - have brutally oppressed them in order to extract their planet's most valuable natural resource: the spice melange. Timothee Chalamet's Paul, the Dune film's main protagonist and the heir of House Atreides, is dreaming of someone he's never met on a planet he has not yet visited: Chani of Arrakis. Their destinies will become intertwined in due time. For more of our Dune trailer breakdown, watch the full video!
MoviesAceShowbiz

New 'Dune' Trailer Glimpses Epic Desert Battle

The latest sneak-peek video delves deeper into Paul Atreides' journey to become the savior of mankind on the dangerous desert planet Arrakis from extermination. AceShowbiz - The new trailer of "Dune" is here to tide fans over its fall release. Making its way out online, the approximately three-and-a-half-minute trailer previews an epic intergalactic battle on the desert planet of Arrakis.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ Unveils Trailer for Ambitious Sci-Fi Adaptation

Denis Villeneuve directs the film, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and an all-star cast. Last September, the first trailer to Dune was released to much fanfare. Ten months later, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adaptation is back after a long delay as COVID-19 upended the theatrical marketplace. Timothée Chalamet stars in Dune as Paul, heir to House Atreides.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Denis Villeneuve Doesn’t Think ‘Dune’ Would Have Been Made Without Timothée Chalamet

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is returning to the world of big-budget science fiction after the fantastic “Blade Runner: 2049,” a follow-up to the original directed by Ridley Scott. His latest film “Dune,” is a remake of the classic Frank Herbert sci-fi fantasy epic that partially helped inspire many elements of George Lucas‘ original “Star Wars” trilogy.
Moviesfilm-book.com

DUNE (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Timothée Chalamet stars in Denis Villeneuve’s Film Set Thousands of Years in Mankind’s Feudal Future

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have released the second movie trailer for Dune (2021). View here the first Dune movie trailer. Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune stars Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Dune’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Is Called To Lead In An Epic Sci-Fi Tale Of Family Dynasty

Denis Villeneuve has waited a while to showcase his latest film to mainstream audiences. “Dune,” based on Frank Herbert‘s iconic series of novels, is a high-budget fantasy epic with an all-star cast starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin, just to name a few of the film’s stars right now. Warner Brothers have moved the film’s release date several times because of the pandemic, from December 2020 to October 1. The film is now coming out several weeks later to the public on October 22, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve and Documentary Filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin Set as First Toronto Film Fest Honorees

Filmmaker and Academy Award nominee Denis Villeneuve and documentary filmmaker, writer, singer and activist Alanis Obomsawin are the first two announced honorees for the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Set to be honored at the 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards, Villeneuve will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award, while Obomsawin will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Denis Villeneuve

Toronto Film Fest Sets Tributes for Denis Villeneuve, Alanis Obomsawin. The Toronto Film Festival is set to honor Dune director Denis Villeneuve and Indigenous filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin at its upcoming 46th edition. Villeneuve will receive the TIFF Ebert…. ‘Dune’ Unveils Trailer for Ambitious Sci-Fi Adaptation. Last September, the first trailer...
MoviesDen of Geek

Could Dune Deliver the Full Scope of the Book’s Epic Sci-Fi Battles?

There are certain visual elements of Dune that the classic novel by Frank Herbert and its previous adaptations have indelibly imprinted on our collective consciousness. The giant sandworms plowing their massive paths through the deserts of Arrakis, for example, and the spice-enhanced “eyes of Ibad” that turn the whites of Fremen eyes blue, are exactly as expected in the latest trailer for the upcoming Denis Villeneuve film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy