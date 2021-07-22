‘Dune’: watch the thrilling second trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic

After a year-long delay due to the pandemic, director Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel Dune is almost here. The film's marketing push has kicked into high gear, with new character posters and now a new trailer so let's go through it and explore the various characters we will meet in the epic saga that is Dune ... This is a who's who of the Dune movie! Before we start, we're going to be comparing a lot of what we saw in the Dune 2021 trailer to events in the book, so there might be light spoilers. But mostly, this is meant to help to explain the story's many characters and their various relationships. The new Dune trailer immediately introduces us to the desert world of Arrakis and to Chani, played by Zendaya. She is one of the native people of Arrakis, the Fremen, and she explains how their foreign overlords - the House Harkonnen - have brutally oppressed them in order to extract their planet's most valuable natural resource: the spice melange. Timothee Chalamet's Paul, the Dune film's main protagonist and the heir of House Atreides, is dreaming of someone he's never met on a planet he has not yet visited: Chani of Arrakis. Their destinies will become intertwined in due time. For more of our Dune trailer breakdown, watch the full video!