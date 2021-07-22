Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; Upper Gila River Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel and Upper Gila River Valley. * From Friday morning through late Saturday night. * Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches over a two-day period, with locally higher amounts due to thunderstorms. Additional flooding may occur over wildfire burn scars due to the lack of moisture absorption by the ground.