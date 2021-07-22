Robert George Brinker, Jr., 60, of Grayling, passed away on July 19, 2021. He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on August 17, 1960 to Robert George, Sr. and Delores (Broyles) Brinker. Robert married Shelly Perkins on September 21, 1979 in Lapeer. He enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting, camping, and most of all time with his family. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Robert began his 40 year career in trucking in 1981. He enjoyed going to the Truck Shows. His truck was known as Pirate of the Caribbean. Robert’s trucker name was Jake Brake. He had the most award winning, and still working show truck ever. He also enjoyed mentoring new truckers.