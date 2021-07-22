Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Neglecting Cybersecurity Isn’t Just Risky. It’s Reckless.

By Lizzy McLellan
Law.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek New York, brings you the trends, disruptions and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek New York is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration opening in August.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Legal Profession#Law Com Barometer#The Alm Global Newsroom#Legalweek New York 2022#Big Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Labor Issuesbloomberglaw.com

Long-Haul Covid Discrimination Emerges as Workplace Legal Risk

Employers face the threat of litigation if their policies discriminate against or fail to reasonably accommodate Covid-19 long-haulers, after the Biden administration said workers with lingering coronavirus symptoms may be protected by federal disability law. People with long Covid may qualify as having a disability under the Americans with Disability...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Why Are So Many Big Law Firms Chicken About Mandating Vaccines?

For a bunch of tough guys, some law firm leaders sure are wimpy. They lack gumption in making almost all public-facing decisions—whether it’s setting associate salaries, taking a public stance on social justice or voter suppression or declaring a clear return to office policy. It’s like they’re constantly playing a game of chicken—watching to see if the other guy will dive in first before any of the others will dip a toe into the water.
Labor IssuesWashington Post

Require the vaccine. It’s time to stop coddling the reckless.

Pay people to get vaccinated, no matter whether that is unfair to those who didn’t receive checks for jabs. Require them to do so as a condition of going to work or enrolling in school. Do whatever it takes — and, recent weeks have shown, it is going to take steps like these — to get the pandemic under control.
EconomyLaw.com

Series on Contracting Challenges: Tips on Building Contract Templates

Designing and using templates is the easiest place to start for legal teams that want to streamline their company’s contracting work. They are easiest because they fit precisely within the skillset of the attorneys. Attorneys know the words that go into contracts; actually, they know lots of words (maybe too many). Therein lies much of the problem.
Law.com

Hybrid Arbitrations: How to Avoid Procedural Pitfalls

The year 2020 saw an increase in the use of virtual arbitrations. To the surprise of many, participants have been satisfied with the procedural ease of these hearings. Now that in-person arbitration hearings are again an option, many attorneys and their clients want to combine some of the conveniences of virtual arbitrations with the familiar advantages of in-person arbitrations. These blended hearings are now commonly known as hybrid arbitrations. (In the past, the term “hybrid arbitration” referred to a hearing that combined a mediation with an arbitration.)
Law.com

Women of Legal Tech: Kara Portwood on Cultivating an Attitude of Gratitude

There’s a shortage of women in science, technology, engineering and math. But within the legal tech community, there are many women with thriving careers. Legaltech News presents our latest “STEM Cell” profile, where Sherry Kappel recently interviewed Kara Portwood, practice area solutions consultant at Armstrong Teasdale, and director at large, board of directors at the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA). This profile is a continuation of the Women of Legal Tech series originally published by Editor Monica Bay “in order to inspire girls, women (and men).”
Mental HealthLaw.com

As More Attorneys Return to the Office, Take Stock of Tools

With several high-profile athletes recently making choices to protect their mental health and wellness, it is clear that no one is immune from work-related stress. Mental health considerations continue to emerge as a critical component of everyday life and may be the subject of increased scrutiny as more employees return to the office in the wake of vaccinations and reopenings.
EconomyLaw.com

UK Law Firm Latest To Go Fully Flexible

Womble Bond Dickinson is allowing all of its U.K. lawyers and staff to choose where they work, becoming the latest firm to formalise its remote working policies, according to a firm statement. The firm said on Monday that its people will have the flexibility to combine home and office working...
New York City, NYLaw.com

Winners Unveiled for 2021 Elite Trial Lawyers

The nation’s top plaintiffs’ lawyers were recognized for their work during our Elite Trial Lawyers banquet in New York City this past Thursday. Firms were recognized for their work in antitrust, securities litigation and business torts, among other categories. This year’s awards ceremony honored Berger Montague’s H. Laddie Montague Jr. with a lifetime achievement award, and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll’s Betsy Miller with the Keith Givens Visionary Award.
LawLaw.com

Evidentiary Use of Learned Treatises

We are once again inspired by our friend and colleague, Michael J. Hutter, to address an evidentiary question that has particular importance in medical malpractice litigation. In his most recent New York Law Journal column on evidence, Professor Hutter raises the question of whether New York should adopt FRE 803(18), the Federal Rule of Evidence pertaining to the admissibility at trial of statements contained in learned treatises, periodical or pamphlets. See Hutter, NY’s Position Regarding Evidentiary Uses Of Learned Treatises: Time To Change?, N.Y.L.J June, 2021, p. 3. Professor Hutter posits that adoption of the rule, at least with respect to “treatises that are unquestionably reliable,” such as Gray’s Anatomy, “would be a progressive step forward.” For the reasons described below, we respectfully disagree.
EducationHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Mary Ann Deignan is a Managing Director, Jim Rossman is Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Markets Advisory, and Christopher Couvelier is a Managing Director at Lazard. This post is based on a Lazard memorandum by Ms. Deignan, Mr. Rossman, Mr. Couvelier, Rich Thomas, Lauren Ortner, and Michael Hinz. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, and Wei Jiang (discussed on the Forum here); Dancing with Activists by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Wei Jiang, and Thomas Keusch (discussed on the Forum here); and Who Bleeds When the Wolves Bite? A Flesh-and-Blood Perspective on Hedge Fund Activism and Our Strange Corporate Governance System by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Economypennrecord.com

Ballard Spahr Recognized in BTI Most Recommended Law Firms 2021 Report

Ballard Spahr issued the following announcement on July 27. is recognized in the recently released BTI Most Recommended Law Firms 2021 report gleaned from a survey of general counsel and other top legal decision makers at large companies across the country. The firm is recommended as counsel to corporate clients...
SocietyLaw.com

The Black Attorney Population Has Not Grown Since 2011

New data from the American Bar Association has found that Black attorneys make up roughly 4.7% of all lawyers—a small dip from 2011, when Black attorneys made up 4.8% of the lawyer population, and a testament to the lack of progress the industry as a whole has seen in the last decade despite the renewed push from Big Law.
BusinessLaw.com

Perkins Coie Partner Exits for General Counsel Job at Cox Media Group

Big Law dealmaker Eric Greenberg is exiting private practice and joining the in-house legal world as the new general counsel, corporate secretary and executive vice president for Cox Media Group. Greenberg, a partner at Perkins Coie in Washington, D.C., and New York, is slated to take over as the legal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy