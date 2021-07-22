Cancel
Intruder ‘ransacked’ home — and SC couple slept right through it, husband says

By Simone Jasper
Raleigh News & Observer
 12 days ago

An intruder “trashed” a South Carolina house — and a couple slept through the two-hour ordeal, the husband said. Dean Sigler said he was home with his wife and five dogs when one of the pets started to get sick at about 4:30 a.m. on June 26. That’s when he walked out of his room and discovered his kitchen had been “ransacked” with items pulled out of the cabinets, he told McClatchy News on Thursday.

www.newsobserver.com

