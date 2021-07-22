Former CU Buffs standouts, local stars set for Tokyo Olympics
Buffs fans can think what they will of Rick George. But his passion for the Colorado athletic department shouldn’t be questioned. All one has to do is watch George at any given CU competition, where the athletic director’s cheers are as loud as any Buffs backer in the venue. This was particularly true during the pandemic season of college basketball, when George’s vocal riding of the referees often almost made up for the lack of fans in the stands.www.buffzone.com
Comments / 0