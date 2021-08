If you've ventured into the world of oysters, you've probably noticed that no two are quite the same. Regardless of the species, however, each bivalve will express certain features characteristic of their environment. It's not unlike the sense of place that is described with the tastes of different wines, a term known as terroir (via Vinepair). Using that as inspiration, in 2003, The Seattle Times journalist Greg Atkinson and a fellow bivalve lover were so in love with the unique flavors of Pacific Ocean oysters, they invented the word merroir to describe them. Like terroir, merroir takes the notion of a sense of place, but moves it underwater, adjusting the term to incorporate the French word for sea, "mer."