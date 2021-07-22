Binghamton University mass-vaccination site to close after July 26 shots
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. — The Binghamton University mass-vaccination site at Gannett Drive in Johnson City will end operations following vaccinations on July 26. The Binghamton University venue is among four mass-vaccination sites that will soon shut down as part of the ongoing downscaling “that will allow the State to focus on localized vaccination efforts,” the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.www.cnybj.com
