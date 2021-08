Dakota Energy members calling for special meeting over lawsuit

NOTICE OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE TOWN OF NEW LISBON TOWN BOARD ON AUGUST 2nd, 2021 AT 1:00 PM The Town of New Lisbon Town Board will hold a special meeting on August 2nd, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Town Hall located at 908 County Highway 16 in the Town of New Lisbon, New York. The purpose of the special meeting is to consider a resolution to place the following proposition before the qualified voters of the District at the biennial Town election to be held on November 2, 2021: Shall the resolution of the Town Board of the Town of New Lisbon in the County of Otsego, State of New York entitled, Â""BOND RESOLUTION OF THE TOWN OF NEW LISBON, OTSEGO COUNTY, NEW YORK, ADOPTED JULY 13, 2021, AUTHORIZING THE ACQUISITION AND CONSTRUCTION OF A HIGHWAY GARAGE, INCLUDING GRADING AND IMPROVEMENT OF THE SITE, ORIGINAL FURNISHINGS, EQUIPMENT, MACHINERY, OR APPARATUS REQUIRED FOR THE PURPOSE FOR WHICH SUCH BUILDING WILL BE USED, STATING THE ESTIMATED MAXIMUM COST OF SAID ACQUISITION AND CONSTRUCTION, TOGETHER WITH CERTAIN COSTS PRELIMINARY AND INCIDENTAL THERETO IS $2,756,000, APPROPRIATING SAID SUM THEREFOR AND AUTHORIZING THE APPLICATION OF $75,000 OF THE MONIES IN THE GENERAL FUND AND THE ISSUANCE OF UP TO $2,681,000 SERIAL BONDS OF THE TOWN TO FINANCE SAID APPROPRIATION", be approved? Additionally, the Town Board may consider any other business to come before the Board at this special meeting.