American swimming fans have been spoiled in recent years to have the two greatest swimmers of all time competing in red, white and blue swim caps. From his breakout 2004 Athens Olympics performance through his final games in the 2016 Rio Summer Games, Michael Phelps was the premier talent in the sport, with no one displaying the kind of success he had in the history of swimming. Since the 2012 London Olympics, Katie Ledecky has become the world's best distance swimmer and holds more international gold medals than any female swimmer in history.