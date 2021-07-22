Cancel
Nashville, TN

The Surprising Origin Story Of Nashville Hot Chicken

By Gillie Houston
Mashed
Mashed
 12 days ago
For the most passionate of spice lovers, few foods are considered more craveable than Nashville hot chicken. This fiery brand of fowl, which originated at a Tennessee institution with a royal name, marries a southern classic with a hit of tongue-tingling heat. Over its 76-year history, Prince's Hot Chicken Shack has been a staple of the Nashville community and is credited by many as the birthplace of the dish that has taken the culinary world by storm.

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

