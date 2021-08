There's nothing better than an ice cream sandwich on a warm day. Actually, there's nothing better than an ice cream sandwich on a cold day, either. Ice cream cookie sandwiches just make everyone happy. This fantastic dessert is like something from your childhood, but it's perfect for children and adults alike. One of the best things about this dessert is that it's super simple and requires pre-made cookie dough and your favorite type of ice cream. These ice cream sandwiches are great to bring to a barbeque or to keep for an after-dinner reward for the kiddos. They'd also be great for a girl's night. The possibilities are truly endless.