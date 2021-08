The Boston Bruins' schedule for the 2021-22 NHL regular season has been revealed, so now it's time to look over the 82 games and determine which ones deserve extra attention. There are a bunch of them this season, primarily because the league has gone back to its normal divisional alignment. As a result, the Bruins will play every team in the league at least twice, including three or more games against each divisional opponent such as the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning -- all of whom the B's didn't play in 2020-21.