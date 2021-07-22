Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Robinhood, Dole and Four Other Companies With Summer IPOs

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 12 days ago

Several companies are launching IPOs this summer, with Robinhood being the most anticipated one.

Bloomberg reports that the six -- mostly tech -- companies that set terms on Monday for their IPOs are seeking to raise as much as $4.7 billion combined. These offerings will add to the already record-breaking U.S. IPO market, which raised $216 billion through Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Here are the six companies launching IPOs this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlyFz_0b4ybs9s00

Dole

The produce giant filed on Monday, saying it expects the IPO price will be between $20 and $23 per share, according to the SEC filing.

See: Inflation Hits Purchases of Used Cars, Bacon, Citrus Fruit and Airline Fares the Most

Dole has been public before. Former CEO David Murdock took the company private in 2013, according to Barron’s.

Dole said it expects proceeds from this offering of approximately $472 million “or approximately $543 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional ordinary shares in full,” according to the filing.

The company also notes in the filing that the COVID-19 outbreak “continues to be an ongoing challenge for us and the wider fresh produce industry. The health and well-being of our people is our number one priority while at the same time recognizing the vital role in continuing to keep the supply chains open and supplying essential foodstuffs. Our strong presence in the global fresh produce industry, the diversity of its operations and products together with the exceptional response from our people have enabled us to meet these challenges.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wrikq_0b4ybs9s00

PowerSchool

The education software maker intends to raise $790 million and set shares between $18-$20, according to Bloomberg. PowerSchool has applied to list shares of its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PWSC,” according to the SEC filing.

Discover: The Unexpected Costs of Remote Learning for Families

The company says its mission is to “power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential,” according to the SEC filing.

PowerSchool intends to use the net proceeds received from the IPO to repay outstanding indebtedness, pay expenses incurred in connection with the offering and other related organizational transactions and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with this offering, PowerSchool will be making a $1 million donation to philanthropic initiatives to benefit K-12 educators, according to a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGl0V_0b4ybs9s00

Robinhood Markets

Following Coinbase’s blockbuster much anticipated IPO back in April, Robinhood is hoping to follow suit.

The company updated its Securities and Exchange Commission prospectus Monday, noting it was planning to sell shares at $38 to $42 each, according to the filing.

Learn: How Does Robinhood Make Money? What You Need To Know Ahead of Its IPO

The New York Times estimates that at the midpoint of that range, it would raise $2.2 billion and be valued at about $33 billion; at the high end, it would be worth about $35 billion. The $2.2 billion IPO, would represent the fifth-biggest listing this year, according to Bloomberg data.

Robinhood has grown its funded accounts by 151% year-over-year to 18 million — from 7.2 million — according to the filing. With $80 billion in assets under management, it will be traded on NASDAQ under the ticker “HOOD,” according to the prospectus. The prospectus also revealed that Robinhood made a lot of money off Dogecoin.

An interesting point in the IPO is that Robinhood said in the prospectus that it would set aside 20% to 35% of its shares to retail investors via the platform it had introduced in May, IPO Access. The new platform will enable retail investors the opportunity to buy shares of companies at their IPO price, before trading on public exchanges and participate in upcoming IPOs with no account minimums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KT7kX_0b4ybs9s00

Duolingo

Duolingo, the language-learning app, has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "DUOL,” according to the SEC filing.

Find: 8 Best Online Tutoring Jobs of 2021

It set terms for its IPO on Monday with plans to offer 5.1 million shares priced at $85 to $95 each. The company would raise $484.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $3.4 billion, based on the 35.9 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal is completed, according to Reuters.

The Pittsburgh-based company said earlier it had more than doubled its revenue in the first quarter this year, with 72% of it generated from subscriptions and nearly 17% from advertising, Reuters reports.

With more than 500 million downloads, its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, according to a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WYD3_0b4ybs9s00

Riskified

Risk management company Riskified, whose aim is to “empower businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless, set its offering price between $18 and $20 per share, according to an SEC filing Monday.

Discover: 18 Online Shopping Traps and Scams To Watch Out For

The company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RSKD.”

The company was founded in 2013 by Eido Gal and Assaf Feldman to “solve online payment fraud.”

It is backed by General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research and could raise as much as $350 million at the top of the range. It is also aiming for a valuation of more than $3 billion, according to Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjeb0_0b4ybs9s00

Snap One

The electronics manufacturer will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SNPO.” It has set its offering price between $18 and $20 per share.

Learn: An iPhone May Be Your Only New Smartphone Option as Chip Shortages Dominate Manufacturing

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the term loan under its credit agreement plus accrued interest thereon as well as for general corporate purposes, according to a statement.

Snap One says it “powers smart living by providing a suite of products, services and software to professional do-it-for-me integrators.”

The company intends to raise $291 million, according to Bloomberg.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Robinhood, Dole and Four Other Companies With Summer IPOs

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Smartphone#Bloomberg#Ipo#Sec#Pwsc#Robinhood Markets#The New York Times#Reuters#Education#The Apple App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Google
Related
StocksPosted by
Vice

'Watch 'Em Burn': WallStreetBets Rejoiced As Robinhood's IPO Tanked

Robinhood stock tanked when it opened, leading many of the WallStreetBets Redditors who used the platform to trade meme stocks to rejoice. About an hour before the market closed on Thursday, one regular of the subreddit, u/dancinadventures, crafted a Robinhood Due Diligence—a deep dive into whether a potential investment is made—that ultimately advocated for shorting Robinhood.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in August

Robinhood's investing app has acted as a magnet for retail investors. Quite a few of the most-popular stocks on Robinhood are poor-performing companies. The smartest move retail investors have made is to trust in the FAANG stocks. For more than a year, volatility has been a big theme for Wall...
Stocksinvesting.com

Robinhood Surges 19% to Go Above IPO Price

Investing.com – Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) stock, which debuted on the Nasdaq last Thursday, soared 19% Tuesday to go well past its IPO price of $38. At 11:25 AM ET, it traded at $44.80 after it had hit $45 in the session. The trading app had offered the shares to...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

This young company is at the top of its industry. It's the highest-grossing app in the Education category, in both the App Store and Google Play store. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) just went public, and despite being the hot topic, it was met with an underwhelming response from investors, dropping 8% on its first day. But just 24 hours earlier another technology company hit the markets with a 36% day-one pop, and it could be a rewarding long-term buy.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Robinhood Stock Jumps, Exceeds IPO Price of $38

Robinhood stock jumped double digits on Tuesday, exceeding its IPO price of $38. The online brokerage firm Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - Get Report is finally trading above last Wednesday’s initial public offering price of $38. Shares of the Menlo Park, Calif., company recently stood at $47.76, up 27% from Monday...
StocksFOXBusiness

Robinhood stock rallies in IPO rebound

Robinhood doubters got a reality check on Tuesday. The stock rallied over 24%, absent of concrete news, to close at $46.80 per share, above its initial public offering price, which came in at the low end of expectations, for the trading app's highly anticipated IPO. Ticker Security Last Change Change...
StocksFortune

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman talks SPACs, meme stocks, and the new generation of investors

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Under Friedman’s leadership, Nasdaq has accelerated its evolution from stock exchange to Fortune 500 tech, data, and analytics force, powering 130 global markets. We met the CEO at Nasdaq’s Times Square HQ to talk about the wild markets of the past year—from virtual IPOs to meme stocks to the SPAC revolution—and get her take on which trends are here to stay.
Businessaithority.com

VTEX Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering (IPO)

VTEX the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, today announced that it closed on July 23, 2021, its initial public offering of 21,850,000 Class A common shares consisting of 16,726,702 Class A common shares offered by VTEX (including 2,850,000 Class A common shares resulting from the exercise of the underwriters’ option to exercise the green shoe) and 5,123,298 Class A common shares offered by VTEX’s selling shareholders, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a public offering price of $19.00 per Class A common share. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2021, under the symbol “VTEX.”
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Robinhood's Market Debut Met With Mixed Trading

The shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) are up 1.4% at $35.65 at last check, just days off its Nasdaq debut, which took place on Thursday, July 29. The equity entered stage with an initial public offering (IPO) price of $38, and more than 300,000 users of the trading app bought shares at IPO, or around 1.3% of the company's funded account base, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Marketsu.today

Crypto Venture of Bitmain Co-Founder Now Has Unicorn Status

Matrixport, a Singaporean cryptocurrency-focused financial service company, has achieved unicorn status after raising $100 million during its latest fundraising round spearheaded by C Ventures and other participants, Bloomberg reports. The firm managed to accomplish such an impressive feat just two and a half years after it was launched by Bitmain...
Retailawealthofcommonsense.com

My Experience Getting Robinhood IPO Shares on Robinhood

A lot of fintech companies these days talk about how they’re going to “democratize” finance. I don’t think many of them are actually doing this. Say what you will about some of their tactics but Robinhood has done a decent job of living up to this tagline. More than half of their 18 million customers said Robinhood was their first-ever brokerage account. And half of all new retail funded accounts opened in the U.S. between 2016 and 2021 were done so on Robinhood.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Adagio Therapeutics sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $318.6 million

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. disclosed Monday that it has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company focused on antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases looks to raise up to $318.6 million. The company is offering 17.7 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. At the top of that expected pricing range, the company could be valued at $1.94 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ADGI." Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $38.7 million on no revenue for the three months ended March 31, after a loss of $65.3 million on no revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has edged up 0.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.1%.
StocksInc.com

3 Reasons Behind Robinhood's Busted IPO

This raises questions for business leaders: What mistakes did Robinhood make? What lessons can leaders take from those mistakes? With a $29 billion stock market capitalization, is this busted IPO really so terrible?. The answer to the third question is 'No.' I am guessing that co-founders Vladimir Tenet and Baiju...
StocksFortune

The dates to watch following Robinhood’s IPO

Stock trading app Robinhood went public on Thursday, and it was not a good start for the company. Shares of the company priced at $38 apiece, but now trade at around $34 amid concerns from investors around its regulatory risks and unconventional initial public offering. And while early investors in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy