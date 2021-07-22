You can get the highly rated Moonlight Pajamas for less than $30 at Nordstrom right now

These pajamas are under $30 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021. Nordstrom / Getty / Manitchaya Wanset

Still living in loungewear? You're not alone. Many shoppers are hunting for clothing that'll make them feel relaxed and comfortable, whether they're in bed or stretched out on the couch. And during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021—a.k.a. the biggest savings event of the year for fashion lovers—you can score amazing discounts on the ultimate snuggly gear with a pair of pajamas so cozy, you'll never want to take them off.

Right now, Nordstrom cardholders can shop Moonlight Lingerie pajamas for up to 40% off . Not a cardholder? No sweat— these discounts are part of the store's early access portion of the sale, which officially starts Wednesday, July 28 , at which point everything will open up to the general public. Should you want to shop early, however, there's still time to sign up to become a cardholder and get in on the savings (remember, though, please shop responsibly).

These short pajamas from Nordstrom are popular among shoppers. Nordstrom / Getty / Manitchaya Wanset

The Nordstrom Moonlight short pajamas were originally $49, but right now, they're on sale for $29.90. Available in black, Grey Heather and Navy Peacoat, this sleepwear set is made from a blend of modal and spandex, meaning it's both stretchy and lightweight. The top, which features a front-button closure and a notched collar, has a menswear-inspired look, and because the sleeves are short, you won't feel like you're melting in it—especially on hot summer nights. The shorts also have an elastic waistband that will adjust to your body.

If the short pajamas aren't your style, you can snag the longer Moonlight Pajamas for $39.97 at Nordstrom Rack, or $25.03 off their normal price. Nearly 75% of shoppers give these pajamas 5 stars, with one reviewer saying, "These are my favorite pj's, and I rarely write reviews. [I bought] the navy set [two] years ago and LOVED them (I still wear them), and I bought [two] more recently."

Whichever length you prefer, you'll want to act fast—these pajamas sell out quickly, so grab a pair while you still can.

