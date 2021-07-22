KINGFISH: Waterview Casino and Hotel’s Event Center welcomes grammy nominee for first headliner of the year

WaterView Casino and Hotel’s Event Center will host its first headliner of 2021, Kingfish, in September. Kingfish is 22-year-old Christone Ingram. The Clarksdale resident was nominated for a Grammy after the release of his first album in 2019. He is a blues artist recognized for his voice being a blend of B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince. Upon his Grammy nomination, Ingram was labeled “the defining blues voice of his generation.”