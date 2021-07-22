Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksdale, MS

KINGFISH: Waterview Casino and Hotel’s Event Center welcomes grammy nominee for first headliner of the year

By Olivia Mars
Vicksburg Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterView Casino and Hotel’s Event Center will host its first headliner of 2021, Kingfish, in September. Kingfish is 22-year-old Christone Ingram. The Clarksdale resident was nominated for a Grammy after the release of his first album in 2019. He is a blues artist recognized for his voice being a blend of B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince. Upon his Grammy nomination, Ingram was labeled “the defining blues voice of his generation.”

vicksburgpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Vicksburg, MS
Lifestyle
City
Vicksburg, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Person
Christone Ingram
Person
Jimi Hendrix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Headliner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Marketing
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to issue targeted eviction moratorium

The Biden administration will announce Tuesday a targeted eviction moratorium after a wide-ranging federal ban expired over the weekend, three sources familiar with the plans confirmed to The Hill. The new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will ban evictions in counties with high rates of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy