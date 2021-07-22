Cancel
Clearwater, FL

Painting of Downtown Clearwater Mural Completes Summer Series

Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater, Florida
 12 days ago
CLEARWATER – The city of Clearwater’s ongoing commitment to the arts continues in July with the painting of a warehouse mural at 701 Franklin St., the conclusion of a series of artwork installations that have brought excitement to Downtown Clearwater this summer.

The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency has partnered with Santa Rosa, California-based artist MJ Lindo-Lawyer to transform the building’s west façade into a whimsical of a woman and her alligator out for a walk. Lindo-Lawyer is a nationally recognized muralist known for her depictions of multi-cultural women alongside animal companions, evoking alternative universes and fantastical worlds.

Lindo-Lawyer began work on the above mural July 21 and will be painting over the course of approximately two weeks at the site located at South East Ave. and Franklin St., facing the Pinellas Trail, where the media and public are invited to see the art come to life in Downtown Clearwater.

The new mural, the final of three commissioned over the past three months, builds upon the success of the CRA’s initial program, which saw four murals painted on city-owned and private properties throughout downtown. The program fulfills the organization’s mission to create high-quality public spaces by weaving art and culture into the fabric of everyday life.

“We’re thrilled to see this next phase energize our community this year, as downtown becomes the next great arts destination in Tampa Bay,” said Amanda Thompson, Community Redevelopment Agency director.

For more information on the program, contact Clearwater Cultural Affairs Coordinator Christopher Hubbard at 727-562-4067, or chistopher.hubbard@myclearwater.com. To view MJ Lindo-Lawyer’s artwork across the country, visit mjlindoart.com.

Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is a city located in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, northwest of Tampa and St. Petersburg. To the west of Clearwater lies the Gulf of Mexico and to the southeast lies Tampa Bay. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 107,685. and is the smallest of the three principal cities in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metropolitan area, most commonly referred to as the Tampa Bay Area.

