PITTSBURGH — It’s going to be a great evening to get outside, we stay dry and comfortable tonight. You can keep the windows open again tonight; overnight temperatures will fall back to the 50s.

Pleasant weather sticks around to end the work week! Friday starts cool with a mix of sun and clouds, highs around 80 degrees. It will be a great day to make plans outside, just make sure to grab the sunglasses and sunscreen before you head out the door.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Temperatures will return to seasonal average with increasing humidity this weekend. There is a chance of showers or an isolated storm late Saturday night but expect a better chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday.

