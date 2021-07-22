Remembering Alex Trebek, former ‘Jeopardy!’ host on what would have been his 81st birthday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Former ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek is remembered on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in honor of what would have been his 81st birthday. Trebek was born on July 22, 1940. He died in November 2020. The news of Trebek’s passing was shared less than a year ago after his open and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019.