New Orleans, LA

New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyoncé catches fire

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 12 days ago
New Orleans firefighters doused a one-alarm fire Wednesday night at the Garden District house reportedly owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z , according to NOLA.com. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

Emergency officials said the fire was reported in 1500 block of Harmony Street at about 6:15 p.m.

Twenty-two firefighters responded, containing it just after 7 P.M. No injuries were reported, they say.

A residential smoke alarm alerted the fire department to the blaze. They had extinguished the fire by about 8:30 p.m., officials said.

"If they hadn't gotten it under control, it could have been worse," a spokesperson said.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen , where firefighters found books inside of an oven; a gas can was also found in the home, NOLA.com reports. The cause was not immediately known.

