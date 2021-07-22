New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyoncé catches fire

New Orleans firefighters doused a one-alarm fire Wednesday night at the Garden District house reportedly owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z , according to NOLA.com. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

Emergency officials said the fire was reported in 1500 block of Harmony Street at about 6:15 p.m.

Twenty-two firefighters responded, containing it just after 7 P.M. No injuries were reported, they say.

A residential smoke alarm alerted the fire department to the blaze. They had extinguished the fire by about 8:30 p.m., officials said.

"If they hadn't gotten it under control, it could have been worse," a spokesperson said.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen , where firefighters found books inside of an oven; a gas can was also found in the home, NOLA.com reports. The cause was not immediately known.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel