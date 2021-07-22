Have you seen him? Corpus Christi police search for missing man

The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking to the public for help locating a missing 40-year-old male.

According to police, Frank Bell was reported missing by his family who live out of state. He was last spoken to on June 14. Since he has no family in the area it is unclear when he was last seen, but he is believed to be in the Corpus Christi area.

Bell is known to frequent the area of Port and Tarlton. He is described as a 40-year-old male who stands 5'6", weighs approximately 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here .

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

