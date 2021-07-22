The vacuum created by Paul Allen's passing

Maybe it's just me but something with this organization has just seemed out of place since Paul Allen passed away. Paul Allen was hyper passionate about his TrailBlazers. There was a certain joy that he brought to each home game. The players seemed to not want to let him down. Neil Olshey sat next to him like a proud son, high fiving him after crucial buckets and shaking hands after each win. Together they planned drafts, made trades and considered free agents. But since Paul Allen passed away things just seem different. Jody Allen seems pretty non-existent (rumored to want to sell the team) she isn't passionate about the franchise. Paul was....she's just inherited ownership she's not steering the ship as Paul did.