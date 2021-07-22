Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Union calls court ruling a win against Vegas casino company

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yNne_0b4yXvsD00

A casino workers' union is hailing a federal court ruling in a yearslong fight to unionize about 1,350 employees at a Las Vegas-based casino company that it accuses of refusing to negotiate in good faith.

An order issued Tuesday directs Station Casinos to recognize the Culinary and Bartenders unions at Red Rock Casino.

It also orders the company to begin contract talks while a National Labor Relations Board lawsuit is decided.

The company says it firmly and respectfully disagrees with the ruling. Officials say the company is being punished for treating employees too well.

The judge directed the order about unfair labor practices to be read aloud in English and Spanish to every employee.

Comments / 1

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Station Casinos#Red Rock Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Casinos
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy