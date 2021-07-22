Flooding in parts of Utah as flash flood warnings issued across multiple counties

View more in
Utah State
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Another round of flooding possible as new flood warnings, watches issued
Even as most of Utah cleans up and dries out from Sunday's heavy rains that caused widespread flooding, the chance of another round of floods is possible for Monday.
Utah State|Posted byFOX 13 News
Thousands lose power after major flash flooding across Utah
More than 6,000 homes in Utah experienced power outages at some point Sunday after thunderstorms resulted in widespread flash flooding.
Utah State|Posted byFOX 13 News
Utah gets a break from wet weather Tuesday
It's going to be dry and toasty the rest of the week with some lingering showers this afternoon in the mountains.
Iron County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
More flash flooding hits Iron County
Cedar City and surrounding areas were again hit with rain, hail and flash flooding Sunday.
Tooele County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Tooele County assesses flood damage, prepares for even more rain
Folks in Tooele County on Monday were assessing the damage done by Sunday's torrential rains while preparing for another round of thunderstorms.
Cedar City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Enoch under state of emergency after devastating flooding
Sunday afternoon brought intense downpours to Enoch, flooding about 200 homes, according to city spokesperson Becki Bronson.
Traffic|Posted byFOX 13 News
Roads reopen after landslides force closure of Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons
Landslides caused by storms on Sunday forced officials to close Big Cottonwood Canyon and part of Little Cottonwood Canyon overnight. Debris, mud and fallen rocks covered the roadways, culverts, and shoulders.
Utah State|Posted byFOX 13 News
Utahns will have to pay for flood cleanup, insurance won't cover it
Many Utahns are finding out when it's too late: Their insurance doesn't cover catastrophic events like flash floods.
Enoch, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Enoch community cleans up after devastating flooding
Dozens of people showed up on streets hit heavily by flooding in Enoch Monday morning, ready to work.
Iron County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
VIDEO: Semi truck erupts in flames after going through I-15 barrier in Iron Co.
A semi truck that broke through a barrier on Interstate 15 in Iron County early Tuesday burst into flames after it fell onto the road below.
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
VIDEO: Patients moved after flooding at Primary Children's Hospital
Patients at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City were forced to be moved to other locations Sunday after flooding within the facility.
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Truck left dangling off I-215 after accident
A truck was left dangling off a Salt Lake City highway Monday following an accident that has caused traffic issues.
Salt Lake County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Holladay, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Moving truck pulls down power lines, poles in Holladay
About 40 homes are without power after an 18-wheeler moving truck pulled down power lines.
Utah State|Posted byFOX 13 News
Why were drought designations dialed back slightly in southern Utah?
Rainstorms that caused damaging flash floods in southern Utah this week have had a positive impact on short-term drought conditions for that part of the state, prompting an assessment of “extreme” drought rather than the previous, and more severe, “exceptional” designation.
Utah State|Posted byFOX 13 News
Utah BBB: After flooding, beware of scammers
The Utah Better Business Bureau is warning residents of south Utah to beware of scams related to cleanup after flooding.
Box Elder County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Lightning sparks 2 small wildfires in Box Elder County
Lightning strikes started two small wildfires in far north Utah on Wednesday.
Millcreek, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Residents, pets warned to stay out of Millcreek stream following concrete spill
Residents and their pets were warned Friday to stay out of a stream in the Millcreek area due to a hazardous concrete spill.
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Injured hiker rescued from Little Cottonwood Canyon
A person had to be rescued after being injured while hiking in Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday night. READ: Person killed in hit-and-run on I-15 in Salt Lake City. According to Unified Fire Authority, the person was successfully pulled out of a "difficult location" and was treated for his injuries.
