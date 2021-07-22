Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Flooding in parts of Utah as flash flood warnings issued across multiple counties

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 12 days ago

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Cedar City, UT
City
Enoch, UT
City
Escalante, UT
State
Utah State
City
Richfield, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Fox 13 Escalante
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

Injured hiker rescued from Little Cottonwood Canyon

A person had to be rescued after being injured while hiking in Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday night. READ: Person killed in hit-and-run on I-15 in Salt Lake City. According to Unified Fire Authority, the person was successfully pulled out of a "difficult location" and was treated for his injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy