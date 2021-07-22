Police identify man killed in Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide this week on West Bacon Street.

The victim has been identified as Darrick Tabb, 22, of Richmond.

On Tuesday around 9:58 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of West Bacon Street for the report of a person down. Police arrived to find an adult man, now identified as Tabb, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned from those in the area that gunshots were heard around 8 p.m., although police were not called at that time. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around 8 p.m. or later to contact detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.